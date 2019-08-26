Rescue crews find two boaters who went missing near DeBordieu Colony

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Rescue crews have found two missing boaters who went missing Sunday night, according to Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue.
The boaters are being evaluated by medics.
Nugent said Midway Fire Rescue got the call around 7:53 p.m. Sunday night.
Midway Fire Rescue tweeted at 9:22 p.m. that Midway Fire resources located a boat from shore with thermal imaging.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Midway Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were all searching.
Nugent also said the two boaters went out on a catamaran around 5:30 p.m. from the north inlet of DeBordieu Colony.
