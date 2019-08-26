Police make arrest after suspect barricades himself inside Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after police said he barricaded himself inside a home during a domestic disturbance investigation.
Florence police officers were called to around 9:45 p.m. to Pine Forest Drive where they spoke to the victim who said Jeffery Lynn Hyman Jr. had assaulted her.
Investigators said Hyman left with the victim’s vehicle but returned to the scene with out it. While officers were talking with the victim, they said that Hyman barricaded himself in a room and made threats toward the officers on scene.
Police said they took the victim out of the home and EMS took them to hospital.
The Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and Negotiations Team was brought in to try and get Hyman out of the home. They said after several failed attempts, they deployed tear gas to safely apprehend Hyman.
He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Following the evaluation, he was taken to Florence County Detention Center where he faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, grand larceny and threatening the life of a public official.
