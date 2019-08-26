Police investigating after Chesterfield County shooting leaves one hurt

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night in the town of Pageland.
According to a news release from the Pageland Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of N. Hickory Street for a shooting.
Police said the victim was walking in the 500 block of W. Elizabeth Street when a vehicle pulled up next to him. According to the release, several shots were fired from the car and the victim was shot in the right upper side.
The victim then ran to the residence on N. Hickory Street and authorities were contacted. According to the release, the victim was airlifted to the hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Police said a suspect vehicle was found in the 700 block of Sewell Street and was towed for processing.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
