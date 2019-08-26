Police arrest, charge two in connection to deadly shooting near CCU’s campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have arrested and charged two men who they said were involved in a deadly shooting near Coastal Carolina University’s campus.
A police report states that officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call about a fight. They responded to the Circle K on Highway 544, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Jamarr White, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
During the investigation, officers discovered the actual incident took place at American Tavern and that a second person was shot and was taken to Conway Medical Center. They also found out that a third victim had been shot at by the suspects but was not hit by a bullet.
Police arrested and charged Dorain Derrel Williams and Ty-Ree Lenardo Graham with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Both are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
