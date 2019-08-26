Man wanted on arson charges arrested in Virginia, extradited to Brunswick Co. jail

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to a fire in Calabash earlier this month was arrested in Virginia last week.
Kody Devin Medford, 26, was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center on Friday and charged with first- and second-degree arson.
Medford, of Supply, was located by law enforcement in Culpepper, Va., and taken into custody on Aug. 20.
On Aug. 12, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that Medford was wanted on arson charges in connection to a house fire that took place the day before.
The fire destroyed a home on High Point Avenue in Calabash. According to Sunset Beach Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire.
Medford is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.