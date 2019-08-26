Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy fired after posting ‘insensitive’ Snapchat photo of hospital patient

By Patrick Lloyd | August 26, 2019 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 3:59 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after posting an “insensitive” Snapchat photo showing a man lying in a hospital bed.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Joseph Harris was fired Monday afternoon after the Snapchat photo was posted days before.

The photo was captioned with the sentence “Baby sitting at it’s finest” and a graphic at the bottom that said “Nights Like These.”

“We apologize for the discomfort that this incident has caused the patient and the family,” GCSO Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “We also apologize to the men and women of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for having an unwarranted stain placed upon them by the selfish act of one.”

According to a GCSO incident report, the man was being taken to an area hospital on Aug. 21 by deputies to be evaluated after displaying possible mental health or substance use behavior.

