First Alert: Tropical Storm Dorian strengthening, still watching another disturbance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to watch the tropics as we start the new work week.
WATCHING SOON-TO-BE ERIN?
In the latest update, the National Hurricane Center stated that “An elongated area of low pressure located about 275 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has become a little better organized overnight. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form later today or Tuesday while the system moves slowly northeastward well offshore of the United States east coast.”
The chances of development remain at 80% over the next two and five days for a tropical depression or tropical storm. If a tropical storm forms, it would become Erin and continue to work to the northeast. This will not impact the Carolinas.
TROPICAL STORM DORIAN
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center still show Tropical Storm Dorian working to the west at 10-15 mph this morning. Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen and is becoming better organized with it’s cloud pattern. Dorian’s tropical storm winds of 60 mph are still estimated to extend no more than 40 miles from the center in the latest update.
As Dorian moves through the Windward Islands and across the eastern Caribbean, slow strengthening will continue due to lower wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures. However, the drier air around the system should continue to limit the intensification.
Dorian is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane by late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as the system passes south of Puerto Rico and heads toward the Dominican Republic. Meteorologists are still expecting that Dorian will work into stronger winds aloft and drier air, meaning it will weaken at some point along it’s track. Right now, the forecast shows the weakening to occur by Thursday night and into Friday morning.
At this time, there are no threats to the Carolinas from this system.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.