FIRST ALERT: Gradually warming up ahead of Labor Day Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity will gradually return over the next few days.
Tonight will once again be quite pleasant with mostly clear and skies and comfortable temperatures. By daybreak Tuesday, readings will be near 70 at the beach and middle to upper 60s inland.
Tuesday afternoon will start to see a warming trend as afternoon temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 80s.
That trend continues into Wednesday with a bit of an increase in humidity as well. By late in the day Wednesday, a weak cold front will drop into the Carolinas. This will lead to a few pop up showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday.
The forecast for the Labor Day weekend looks to generally stay rain-free, although a stray shower can’t be ruled out on Labor day itself. Temperatures will be quite warm through the weekend with middle to upper 80s at the beaches and near 90 across the Pee Dee.
We’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics, especially Dorian. It’s way too soon to determine if Dorian will pose a threat to any portion of the US coast.
