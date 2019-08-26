FIRST ALERT: Challenging forecast for Dorian, Tropical Depression 6 forms

Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move near the Windward Islands this evening and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday, and it is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. Satellite-derived surface wind data indicate that Dorian remains a compact tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.