FIRST ALERT: Challenging forecast for Dorian, Tropical Depression 6 forms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Dorian is holding steady, but a gauntlet of dry air, land and humidity are ahead of it. These factors will have a huge impact on the future of the storm.
The latest information on Tropical Storm Dorian from the National Hurricane Center indicated that Dorian was located by satellite and Martinique radar near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 58.8 West.
Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move near the Windward Islands this evening and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and approach eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday, and it is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. Satellite-derived surface wind data indicate that Dorian remains a compact tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
There are two very critical time frames in the future of Dorian. The first is the next several days. Tuesday through Wednesday will see Dorian passing through an area of increasing wind shear and very dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. These are both deterrents to Dorian gaining much strength and could result in the storm weakening considerably. However, the fact that Dorian is a small and compact storm means it has the chance to overcome some of the wind shear and dry air and maintain it’s intensity or even strengthen slightly.
By late Wednesday and Thursday Dorian will be near or over the very mountainous island of Hispaniola. Some of the mountains of the island are 10,000 feet tall and can easily shred tropical storms and hurricanes passing over them - this gives the island the name of the “Hurricane Graveyard”. If Dorian passes directly over Hispaniola, it will likely dissipate and never be able to regain its strength and organization. However, if Dorian is able to stay over water and pass between Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, it will have the chance to survive.
Assuming it survives the dry air, wind shear and avoid land interactions, Dorian may emerge into an area more favorable for development by the time it reaches near the Bahamas. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates Dorian will survive the trip through the Caribbean and after weakening slightly. Once into the Bahamas, Dorian will be in an area more favorable for intensification and may eventually become a threat to Florida. It’s very important to remember that the forecast errors on the 5 day forecast cone can be very large and there are still many factors to consider over the next several days.
It is still too soon to assume a solid path forecast and determine any potential impacts to the US.
In addition to Dorian, Tropical Depression 6 has now developed just over 400 miles from the Grand Strand.
Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 31.7 North, longitude 72.5 West. The depression is moving toward the east near 2 mph. A slow eastward or northeastward motion is forecast during the next day or so. The storm is expected to begin to accelerate northeastward on Wednesday, and this general motion should continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will remain well east of the east coast of the United States. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is possible during the next day or two, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Tuesday. It will be given the name Erin.
