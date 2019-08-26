First Alert: Another refreshing day to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another refreshing this start as you prepare for another week of work and school. Temperatures are in the mid-upper 60s and will remain cool for that morning commute.
As we head into the afternoon hours today, temperatures will remain on the cooler side thanks to our northeast wind throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be warmer than yesterday with readings in the low-mid 80s today with sunshine starting to become more common.
This break from the heat and daily rain chances continues for not only today but for Tuesday as well. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out for Tuesday, most locations will remain dry before a weak cold front tries to bring better chances for Wednesday and Thursday.
A weak cold front will try to move through but stall out in the process. In return, scattered showers and also the humidity will return by the middle and end of the week. Highs will range in the mid 80s for Myrtle Beach and the upper 80s to lower 90s for Florence.
The rain chances are scattered and isolated for the middle and end of the week. There isn’t a huge rain chance in the next few days at this time. While the rain chances begin to return, we will also slowly see that humidity start to return as well.
We are still keeping an eye on the tropics but no system pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.
