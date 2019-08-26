Applicant withdraws annexation request for a proposed housing development at Possum Trot Golf Course

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans for a proposed housing development on the Possum Trot Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach have officially been nixed.
According to information from the city of North Myrtle Beach, the applicant has withdrawn the Tidal Walk Annexation Planned Development District request proposed for Possum Trot. The item will not appear on the Sept. 3 planning commission workshop or meeting agenda.
“Public input has made it clear that the mixed uses and densities associated with a PDD in that location would not be acceptable,” according to an email sent from attorney Robert Guyton to city planning and development director Jim Wood on Aug. 24 and obtained through a WMBF Freedom of Information Act request.
Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said the applicant could possibly resubmit a request under straight zoning at a later time.
The proposed development caused concern for surrounding residents.
Plans were to build 700 single-family homes, along with an assisted living center and an apartment complex in an area most already consider to be crowded.
Possum Trot, which has been open for more than 50 years, is set to shut down at the end of September.
