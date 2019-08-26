Coroner identifies victim shot inside Florence restaurant; 1 arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police arrested a man Monday afternoon who they said shot another man inside a restaurant Saturday.
Jaquawn James Goodson, Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Marvin Lawrence McZeke of Marion.
Police were called to a shooting inside the City Grill on West Palmetto Street.
Authorities said McZeke was shot in the restaurant and then drove away from the scene but wrecked a short distance later at Coit and Palmetto streets. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
An autopsy was scheduled Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The case is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
