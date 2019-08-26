Chief building official files complaint against Myrtle Beach inn, schedules public hearing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach inn is scheduled to have a public hearing after a number of violations were found, which led to a complaint being filed.
According to the Aug. 23 complaint filed by Christopher Lee, the chief building official for the city of Myrtle Beach, an on-site inspection was performed at the Atlantic Paradise Inn and Suites on Aug. 21.
The property maintenance inspector for the city of Myrtle Beach found that the inn, located at 1401 S. Ocean Blvd., was in violation of five city codes.
Those included issues with the exterior walls, the roof and drainage, the interior surfaces, stairs and walking surfaces, and the electrical system, according to the complaint.
“The violations listed above constitute conditions that are dangerous or injurious to the health, safety or morals of the occupants of such structure or the occupants of neighboring structures or other residents of such municipality,” the complaint stated.
If the violations are corrected and an inspection concludes the issues were “satisfactorily addresses,” the complaint will be dismissed by the city attorney and a public hearing won’t be necessary.
As it stands, a public hearing before Lee is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the city services building, the complaint states.
After the hearing, if the city building official determines the inn to be “unfit for human habitation,” the owner will be required to make repairs if they can be done at a reasonable cost in relation to the value of the building, according to the complaint.
If repairs can’t be made at a reasonable cost, the city building official will require the owner to “remove or demolish such structure” within a specific timeframe, city documents state.
WMBF News went to the inn seeking comment from managers. A photographer was told to check back a later time.
As of Monday afternoon, Atlantic Paradise Inn and Suites is still being advertised on travel websites like Expedia.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.