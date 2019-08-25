Motocross community coming together to honor fallen rider and friend Jonathan Mayzak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was an emotional evening for family and friends of Jonathan Mayzak, the professional motocross rider who died after being struck by an alleged impaired driver while competing in New York two weeks ago.
This weekend hundreds came out to his memorial gathering and funeral to honored a young life cut short.
Unlike most young adults, Jonathan Mayzak told his parents exactly what to do if he ever were to pass away.
He wanted everyone to celebrate the life he lived and his fellow motocross riders in full gear and on their dirt bikes to ride in his honor.
“He was just so loved, it’s the right way for us to say our final farewells and everything,” said Brock Tucy.
Brock will be one of dozens on dirt bikes Sunday afternoon as they pay one final tribute to their friend and fellow rider, Jonathan Mayzak.
“Being one of my best friends I’m gonna miss him, even this year we went through all the rounds together and it’s going to be different without him there going up to the tracks,” said Bobby Piazza.
Bobby Piazza is one of Jonathan‘s motocross teammates and was with him in New York where the accident took place.
“For something like this to happen really is a tragedy and something nobody wants to see,” said Piazza.
On display was one of Jonathan‘s dirt bikes, newly designed in his honor with pictures and transcriptions in his memory.
“To see that bike just gave me the chills,” said Piazza.
Even the rainy weather brought a smile to some, knowing Jonathan always loved riding after a storm.
“Everyone, including me hated him for saying that because we hate the rain but he really did just excel and turned it up four notches,” said Brock.
“To be a part of him having his last ride, it’s heart wrenching,” said Morgan Paige.
While goodbyes are never easy, each rider and friend knows his legacy lives on forever inside each of them.
“I’m gonna be riding one of his bikes and then I’m taking it back with me to keep his memory and number alive,” said Tucy.
“Understanding this is the hard part, but together as a family now we continue his legacy,” said Paige.
Mayzak’s funeral will be held here at Carolina Forest Community Church Sunday, August 25th from 3pm-5pm, where those riders will honor him on their motocross bikes.
