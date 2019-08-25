Judge denies bond for Conway man accused of stabbing girlfriend over 20 times

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man accused of a series of crimes in Horry County will spend more time behind bars. 29-year-old Jefferey Price was denied bond at a hearing Sunday morning.
Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, accuse Price of assaulting his live-in girlfriend at a home in the 5300 block of Hwy 19 in Conway, with ‘extreme indifference to human life and in the presence of her minor child.’
According to the warrant, the victims injuries to the face, arms and torso required surgery. A second warrant claims Price punched the child in the chest as he was attempting to stop the assault.
A family member close to the victim testified at the hearing Sunday, claiming the victim has 25 stab wounds and has tubes inserted in her body.
Price was previously convicted for domestic violence in May 2019.
A spokesperson with Horry County Police confirms police were forced to shut down the intersections of Hwy 22 and Hwy 19 Saturday in order to safely apprehend Price.
Related story:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.