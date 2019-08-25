First Alert: Erin still likely to form, Dorian expected to become a hurricane this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The tropics remain active as we head into the end of the weekend and into next week.
WATCHING SOON-TO-BE ERIN?
In the latest update, the National Hurricane Center stated that “Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with the low pressure that extends from the southern Florida peninsula northeastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form within the next few days while the system moves slowly northeastward well offshore of the southeastern United States.”
The chances of development have dropped slightly but still remain high for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form in the next few days.
That low is expected to still remain offshore and pose no impacts to the Carolinas. As it moves past the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase and the system itself looks a little bit more impressive when looking at the European model. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if needed.
TROPICAL STORM DORIAN
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center still show Tropical Storm Dorian working to the west at 10-15 mph this morning. That west/northwest track is expected to continue as the system works toward the Caribbean but forecasters are also watching for possible southern shift by the next couple of updates.
The National Hurricane Center stated that “Given the lack of interaction with even features at the subtropical latitudes, it makes sense to follow the trend of the latest guidance and shift the track about 30 miles southwest during most of the forecast. Notably, the GFS and EURO models are still south of the new NHC prediction, and further adjustments could be required later today.”
The latest thoughts on the strength of Tropical Storm Dorian have not changed. We are still expecting this to be a Category 1 Hurricane by Wednesday morning before weakening toward the end of the week. As this storms heads into the end of the week, it will not only interact with more land but it will also face stronger upper-level winds and drier air. This is something that could limit the intensification of this system as it works toward the United States. The NHC also says that “Dorian is likely to be a difficult cyclone to forecast due to the marginal environment it is embedded within and its small size.”
It is still way too far out to determine if this system would play any role into our weather. At this time, there are no threats to the Carolinas from this system.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.