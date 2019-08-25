First Alert: Erin still likely to form, Dorian expected to become a hurricane this week

The latest thoughts on the strength of Tropical Storm Dorian have not changed. We are still expecting this to be a Category 1 Hurricane by Wednesday morning before weakening toward the end of the week. As this storms heads into the end of the week, it will not only interact with more land but it will also face stronger upper-level winds and drier air. This is something that could limit the intensification of this system as it works toward the United States. The NHC also says that “Dorian is likely to be a difficult cyclone to forecast due to the marginal environment it is embedded within and its small size.”