First Alert: A breezy, cooler and drier Sunday on tap

Highs today will only reach the lower 80s for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. There even could be a few locations that struggle to make it to 80° today with a strong northeast breeze at 15-25 mph. That northeast wind is also the reason a small craft advisory has been issued for this afternoon. Keep this in mind if you were planning on heading out to the Atlantic this afternoon. This afternoon will feature lower humidity and a mix of sun and clouds thanks to the cold front stalling out over top of us and the low pressure offshore (associated with the tropical disturbance).