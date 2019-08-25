First Alert: A breezy, cooler and drier Sunday on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a soggier Saturday, the forecast will change for the second half of the weekend. We are waking up to a much cooler start this morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. As we head throughout the day, the effects of the cold front will be felt as breezy northeast winds keep us cooler this afternoon.
Highs today will only reach the lower 80s for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. There even could be a few locations that struggle to make it to 80° today with a strong northeast breeze at 15-25 mph. That northeast wind is also the reason a small craft advisory has been issued for this afternoon. Keep this in mind if you were planning on heading out to the Atlantic this afternoon. This afternoon will feature lower humidity and a mix of sun and clouds thanks to the cold front stalling out over top of us and the low pressure offshore (associated with the tropical disturbance).
We will hold onto an isolated rain chance today on the beaches. This will be at a slim 20% chance and mainly in the afternoon hours. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for the Pee Dee but the air is much drier and the chances are very limited for this afternoon.
As we head into the new work week, a more pleasant start will greet us. Lower humidity will be the main story with highs still in the low-mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Each of those days look to feature mostly dry conditions before rain chances and the temperatures start to increase by the middle of the week.
