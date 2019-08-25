Deputies searching for missing teen believed to be in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Kershaw County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who is believed to be in Myrtle Beach.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Jessica Ross left her home Thursday morning to go to school, but she never arrived. Deputies say she also never arrived at work, and they say she has no cell phone.
Deputies believe she planned to visit her boyfriend in the Myrtle Beach area. Officials say her boyfriend has not been located by the Myrtle Beach Police Department yet.
Ross’ mother told deputies Ross is without her needed medication.
She is driving a silver 2013 Toyota Prius with South Carolina license plate JEM 552.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jacob Hammond with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.
