1 dead following an early morning collision

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - An early morning collision left one person dead and another in the hospital.
Cpl. Judd Jones said the 2 vehicle collision happened on US 17 north of Sandy Island in Georgetown County around 12:42 a.m.
Cpl. Jones said the driver of the 2013 Volkswagen was driving south in the northbound lane hit the driver of the 2013 Honda van head on.
The driver of the Honda van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the 2013 Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.