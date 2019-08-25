All female surfing competition hosted in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wahine Classic is back for another year of women’s surfing.
The Wahine is one of the few competitions on the east coast specifically for females. Event organizer Jo Pickett said that opportunity gives the younger surfers an opportunity to grow and improve.
“To watch the young ones come up and be willing to go put it out there and just try and its ‘ok’ and maybe they’ll do better than they ever dreamed," said Pickett.
Over 50 women of all ages are in the tournament and there are over 100 entries in all of the tournament heats.
Day 2 continues Sunday at 8 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, between beach access 37 and 39.
