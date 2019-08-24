Two sent to hospital after late night shooting in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Police are still investigating Saturday after a shooting injured two near Conway.
Officials say the incident happened near 702 Highway 544 around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Two people were transported to the hospital as a result of the shooting.
Investigators reportedly responded to process the scene and conduct an investigation. Multiple agencies are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
