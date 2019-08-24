One dead after shooting, wreck near Florence area restaurant

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - An investigation is ongoing Saturday into an early morning shooting in Florence.
The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred inside the City Grill on 260 West Palmetto Street, early Saturday morning.
Officials say the victim drove away form the scene but wrecked a short distance later at Coit Street and Palmetto Street. The victim was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Sunday.
Authorities say the identity of the victim is currently being withheld pending notification of family.
