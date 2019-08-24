Police investigating overnight shooting near CCU that injures one

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Police are still putting all the pieces together Saturday after a shooting near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
The school tweeted through the incident, which was first confirmed around 2:23 a.m.
Subsequent tweets from the university say there was no threat to campus, but ask students to avoid the area.
Classes began on campus this Wednesday, August 21. WMBF News will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.