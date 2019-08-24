Myrtle Beach looks have NAACP Bikefest lawsuit dismissed in new court filing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach hopes to put an end to a lawsuit surrounding Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
The city filed a motion for summary judgement, which is a request for the court to rule that the other party doesn’t have a case and that it should not go before a jury.
The NAACP filed a lawsuit in February 2018 that accuses the city and police department of implementing policies that discriminate against the mostly African-American attendees of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest, which is also known as Black Bike Week.
They allege that participants in Black Bike Week are trapped in a 23-mile loop and that they have seen a militaristic police presence that is implemented by the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The NAACP argues that the same policies are not during “Harley Week” where the majority of the attendees are white.
In a 20-page motion, the city of Myrtle Beach argues that the NAACP has not been able to prove that the policies implemented during Black Bike Week are discriminatory.
The city states in court documents that the purpose of the traffic loop is to keep traffic moving safely, and it’s only in use for 12 hours during the Memorial Day weekend. It’s also noted that in 2018 the traffic loop was only used for four hours and in 2019 it wasn’t used at all.
“Defendants further contend that if the goal for the traffic loop was racial discrimination, the actual traffic loop times of use would not have decreased during Memorial Day Weekend 2018-2019,” court documents state.
When it comes to claims of excessive number of police officers, the city states in the documents that the NAACP has not given evidence that constitutional rights were violated.
“Defendants contend they are entitled to summary judgments on all of Plaintiffs’ claims and to dismissal of Plaintiffs’ lawsuit with prejudice,” the motion states.
WMBF News will continue to monitor the developments in this case and will let you know when a judge makes a ruling on the summary judgement.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.