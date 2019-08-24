More vacationers opting into travelers insurance during hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Florence damaged thousands of homes and condos throughout the Carolinas.Now realtors are noticing those vacationing this time of year are taking precaution and investing in travelers insurance.
“It’s just essentially an opportunity for guests to protect the investment they’ve made in their vacation,” said Andrew McElveen.
According to Garden City Realty two years ago, 1 in 5 families purchased traveler insurance, this year Realtor Andrew McElveen has watched it’s rise to 1 in 3 families.
“Over the last few years many have experienced multiple years in a row of storms that have impacted their stay,” said McElveen.
Vacationer, Crystal Dean said each year they book their stay online and the insurance option is always offered numerous times.
“Every time you make a reservation it’s on there and they’ll ask multiple times,” said Dean.
As we enter the more active part of hurricane season and the storms become stronger, McElveen expects the percentage of families purchasing travelers insurance to keep rising.
“I definitely think with each hurricane season becoming worse we’ll see those costs go up but more people purchasing it,” said McElveen.
On average the insurance options costs 7% of the total guests stay, which is generally around $60 to $75.
While August through November tends to be the time most storms make landfall, McElveen hasn’t noticed a decrease in vacation rentals this time of year.
“Most guests think the odds of a storm happening multiple years in a row aren’t very strong so most have still tried to vacation here which is good,” said McElveen.
If you plan on booking a vacation and have questions about the pros and cons of travelers insurance be sure to ask your booking agent or an agent with Garden City Realty.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.