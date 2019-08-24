Man allegedly responsible for Saturday’s Hwy. 22 shutdown arrested, charged with attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We now have a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding the shutdown of a major Horry County highway Saturday.
29-year-old Jeffery Price faces attempted murder and assault charges after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times in the face, arms and upper torso. According to a police report, Price also punched a second victim in the face and chest before fleeing the scene.
A spokesperson with Horry County Police confirms police were forced to shut down the intersections of Hwy 22 and Hwy 19 in order to safely apprehend Price.
Officers report upon arriving to the scene, they found a victim bleeding on a bathroom floor. The victim reportedly told police she didn’t know why Price began attacking her.
Police report finding the blade of a silver steak knife broken off in the victim’s hair.
WMBF News received several messages from viewers Saturday morning frustrated by the highway shutdown. The incident was resolved around 9:08 a.m. according to a tweet from the department, and the highways reopened.
