Authorities respond to person barricaded inside Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are dealing with a person who has barricaded themselves inside a home.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said there was a hostage situation inside a home in the Pine Forest Drive area, but that person is now out of the house.
Kirby said they’re now dealing with the barricaded subject inside the home.
It’s not clear what led up to the situation or if people in the neighborhood are being impacted.
WMBF News has reached out to the Florence Police Department to learn more about the situation.
