Weekend Events: Increasing rain chances for the first half of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is almost here and it’s time for the forecast for some great events this weekend from our SC Weekend team.
Friday night looks to be okay before the cold front arrives this weekend. A few more scattered showers and storms are expected to the north but our area will only see a 30% chance of rain this afternoon and into the early evening hours. If you plan on heading to a high school football game, bring the rain gear just in case. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out, especially for the first two quarters.
Saturday morning will feature a few isolated showers and a few storms for any plans. If you are looking to head to the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, I would go today rather than tomorrow. Those rain chances increase as we head throughout the day on Saturday thanks to the approaching cold front.
While Saturday will not be a washout, better chances will begin to arrive for the afternoon and evening hours. Additional cloud cover, heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible throughout the first afternoon of your weekend. That means you have those shower and storm chances lingering around for Screen on the Green in Hartsville and the Back to School Night Race at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Needing some good news? Sunday looks better! It's a 30% chance of showers and storms and partly cloudy skies should be our main story. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s providing for a nice relief toward the end of the weekend.
