‘Uber for lawn care’ launches operations in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lawn Love, an app for professional lawn care services, is launching in Myrtle Beach.
According to a news release, Lawn Love allows users to schedule, review and pay for various types of yard work through the use of a mobile app or website.
The app, similar to Uber or Lyft, is powered by satellite imaging software which reviews a property and generates a quote in less than two minutes, the release states.
“The average lawn care company in Myrtle Beach has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models. By partnering with us, these small business owners receive software and support that enables them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers such as TruGreen and Brightview,” said Jeremy Yamaguch, founder & CEO of Lawn Love.
The company was founded in 2014 and has partnered with over 20,000 independent lawn care contractors in 120 cities.
“Each independent contractor goes through a rigorous screening process to assess their level of lawn care experience before they can begin work. Users can schedule a wide range of services including lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing and more,” the release states.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.