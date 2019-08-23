Three Marion County relatives among five found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Marion County residents arrested as part of a 2017 FBI investigation were found guilty by a federal jury this week on drug trafficking counts.
According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, After deliberating for nearly a day, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges:
- Glenn Pernell was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. He was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 1 kilogram or more of heroin. He was also convicted of four counts of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Whitney Pernell was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. She was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 1 kilogram or more of heroin. She was also convicted of one count of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Fatima Ford was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. She was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 1 kilogram or more of heroin.
- Santerrio Smith was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. He was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base, and 100 grams or more of heroin. He was also convicted of two counts of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin.
- Terrence Dunlap was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. He was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 100 grams or more of heroin. He was also convicted of one count of use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
Glenn Pernell, 41, and Whitney Pernell, 29, are siblings, while Ford, 33, is their cousin. All three are from Marion County, the release stated. Smith and Dunlap are from Columbia.
According to the evidence presented at trial this week, FBI agents with the Columbia Violent Gang Task Force began investigating Smith in 2016 for drug trafficking. Wiretaps on his phones revealed a network of individuals with whom he was heavily involved, including Dunlap, his “right-hand man,” who stored cocaine and heroin for Smith and who cooked cocaine into crack cocaine for sale on the streets of Richland County, the release stated.
Agents discovered that one of Smith’s primary drug suppliers was Glenn Pernell, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, who used contraband cell phones to communicate with Smith and arrange for deliveries of cocaine and heroin, according to the release.
Pernell relied on family members and close friends, including his sister Whitney Pernell and his cousin Ford, to store drugs and money for his drug trafficking organization.
Three other women testified that, while he was incarcerated, Glenn Pernell contacted them through Facebook. After he made a personal connection with the women, Pernell sent each of them gifts and money to help pay their bills.
Eventually, Pernell began asking for favors in return and the women began making drug and money runs for Pernell until July 3, 2017, when one of the women was stopped by law enforcement while on her way to deliver a large amount of cocaine to Smith, according to the release.
In September 2017, the 16 individuals were charged in a federal indictment.
As a result of the convictions following the eight-day, each of the defendants faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis presided over the trial and will impose a sentence on each of the defendants after receiving and reviewing pre-sentence reports prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, according to the release.
