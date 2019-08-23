Three charged after multiple vehicle break-ins in Conway neighborhood

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to several vehicle break-ins in Conway.
According to a news release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to the Pecan Grove neighborhood on S.C. 701 Tuesday for multiple complaints of vehicles being unlawfully entered.
Tips from the public led officers to the Church Street Walmart parking lot where the three suspects were found in a stolen vehicle, the release states.
The suspects were the same people police say were involved with the vehicle thefts in the Pecan Grove neighborhood.
Jason Geilenberg, 34, is charged with six counts of breaking and entering auto, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and possession of stolen vehicle and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Eddie Detres, 26, is charged with six counts of breaking and entering auto, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and possession of stolen vehicle.
Donald Demarino, 26, is charged with six counts of breaking and entering auto, possession of stolen vehicle and possession of firearm by certain persons.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.