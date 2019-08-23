SCHP: Three-vehicle crash blocks Highway 378 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies are responding to a crash that has Highway 378 in the Conway area shut down in both directions.
Crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. to Highway 378 in front of the Dollar General, near Airport Road.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said three vehicles were involved in the crash. He said one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles involved. Casey said in all, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene.
It’s not clear how long Highway 378 will be shut down.
We will pass along updates as they come into our newsroom.
