Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors find foods stored uncovered, a lot of grease build-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with New China Buffet doing business as Lucky Cho at 1700 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors said when they arrived they found employees eating on the prep table.
Inspectors found raw animal proteins stored over uncovered ready-to-eat foods and other foods were found uncovered inside the walk in coolers and make-tops.
Inspectors also said a pot first used for cooking was next run under water in the prep sink and placed back on the shelf for use.
Health inspectors said ready-to-eat foods were held more than 24 hours without being properly date marked.
Inspectors found insect pesticide that did not have a label to use in a commercial facility.
Health officials observed watermelon and wontons cooling in over-sized tightly covered containers not allowing for rapid cooling.
Items in squeeze bottles on the cook line and bulk containers were not in their original containers and not labeled with easily identifiable names, according to DHEC reports.
DHEC inspectors said foods were observed being stored uncovered and with the bottom of the pan touching other ready to eat food.
They said hoods had grease build up, along with the tall standing freezer and vents throughout the kitchen all had food accumulation build up. Floors in the smaller walk in freezer and storage room also had build up.
They found employee personal belongings stored on clean drain boards with clean dishes.
Inspectors gave New China Buffet a 66 out of 100.
Next up is Gino’s Real New York Pizza at 3669 Renee Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed an employee eating on the prep table in the back prep area.
They also said there were improper cold holding temperatures with a variety of foods.
Spray chemical bottles were observed without being labeled with common name, according to the inspector’s report.
They also found meatballs and eggplant were observed being stored under a cart defrosting.
Inspectors said squeeze bottles of sauces and various condiments were observed without being labeled with a common name of food.
The interior door to the reach in freezer was observed with exposed insulation, reports showed.
Inspectors gave Gino’s Real New York Pizza an 80 out of 100.
Two perfect scores this week.
Jersey Mikes Subs at 8258 Market Place Drive in Myrtle Beach and Succotash at 1025 Third Avenue in Conway each receive a 100.
Smoothie fans won’t have to wait much longer. Tropical Smoothie off International Drive in Carolina Forest next to Lowes and Jersey Mikes is expected to open in the first couple of weeks of September.
