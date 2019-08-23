Pee Dee couple facing new charges after death of three-month-old in May

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Effingham couple is facing new charges tied to the death of their three-month-old infant in May.
According to a press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, 28-year-old Tempestt Latabotha James was charged Thursday with abuse/inflict great bodily injury upon a child. Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state she was booked and then released later in the day on a $10,000 bond.
The same charge was filed against 26-year-old Ledarius Thomas on Aug. 9. He remains incarcerated as of Friday, jail records show.
Both were previously charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Arrest warrants state the infant died on May 26 due to asphyxia after being placed face-down on a pillow in a car seat.
The investigation revealed that the child had several bone fractures to his left and right ribs, femur and tibia on both legs, according to the warrants. Pediatric records allegedly revealed two missed appointments during the time these injuries would have been present.
