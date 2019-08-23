Panels of potential jurors in Brandon Council case to begin reporting to court

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Court officials and attorneys will begin the extensive process of picking a jury to hear the case against accused killer Brandon Council on Monday.
According to court documents, 80-member panels of prospective jurors will begin meeting at the federal courthouse in Florence at 9 a.m.
Four groups of 80 are set to report on Monday, while additional panels will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and thereafter as necessary. A flexible goal is to have 500 unexcused jurors complete a supplemental case questionnaire, court documents state.
The panels of 80 will watch a video of the U.S. district judge, who will introduce the potential jurors to the federal court system, explain the charges involved, and provide preliminary instructions, according to a court order.
Attorneys on both sides, as well as Council himself, may be present while each group watches the video. After, the court will take up any requests for excuses or hardships that individual jurors may have, records state.
Those not requesting an excuse or hardship will then fill out the questionnaire, receive additional instructions, and be excused for the day.
The second portion of the jury selection process will begin Sept. 9, according to court documents.
Once a 12-person jury is picked, they will decide the guilt or innocence of Council, who is accused of killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the Aug. 21, 2017 robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway.
Council could face the death penalty if convicted.
