Myrtle Beach unveils ‘Check My Beach’ initiative to provide information on water quality
By WMBF News Staff | August 23, 2019 at 12:40 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 12:47 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has debuted a new initiative aimed at educating residents and guests about the water quality of local beaches.

According to information on Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, city leaders have partnered with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to launch the “Check My Beach” brochure and web page.

The brochure provides information about water quality, potential rip currents and other beach tips, city leaders said. The website directs visitors and residents to DHEC’s water quality reporting page.

According to the post, the brochure is now available now at several hotels as part of the late summer pilot program. They include the Island Vista, Dayton House, Hampton Inn and Double Tree.

Brochures also are available at Myrtle Beach International Airport and the Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, “Check My Beach” signs have been installed at beach access points from 16th Avenue North to Second Avenue North to remind beachgoers that they can quickly learn more online about a particular location along the Grand Strand, according to city officials.

