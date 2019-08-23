Moorer’s attorney delays filing federal civil lawsuit due to upcoming retrial

Finally, I’d like to address the threats I’ve been receiving and certain individuals’ concerns that I have been coerced into not filing this lawsuit. If anything, these terroristic threats and attempts at manipulation only serve as additional motivation and sources of comedic relief. This lawsuit will be filed as long as I’m still alive after the trial to file it. The public needs to understand that this case is, for a lawyer with my aspirations, the “case of a career.” If I can help free two innocent people from prison and provide them the financial ability to feed their children despite almost certain unemployability for the remainder of their lives, my career as a lawyer and my life in general will have been fulfilled. If I wanted money, I wouldn’t sue government agencies that have unconstitutional levels of legal immunity via statutory limitations on recoverable damages regardless of the wrongdoing. If I wanted public admiration, respect, and free positive publicity, I wouldn’t be representing people who far too many falsely believe to be kidnappers and murderers.