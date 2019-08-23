FIRST ALERT: Stormy Saturday followed by a cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring showers and storms followed by cooler temperatures and a gusty wind on Sunday.
Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through this evening and a few could be strong with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. The storms will gradually taper off through 11 PM. The rest of tonight will be and muggy with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s by daybreak Saturday.
A cold front drops into the Carolinas on Saturday and will slowly move through the region and interact with increasing humidity. The result will be showers and storms at times developing during the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and a few of the storms will contain gusty winds and frequent lightning. Many areas will pick up as much as an inch of rain with locally higher amounts in some areas.
As the front moves through early Sunday, slightly drier and cooler weather will start to filter into the area and will help to drop the risk of showers to just 30% during the day Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy at times and gusty northeast wind will develop at 15 to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will also fall with highs only in the lower 80s.
The area of disturbed weather near Florida right now will drift toward the north and northeast over the weekend. The system will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm by late Saturday or Sunday as passes well east of the Carolina coastline. No impacts are expected, but rough surf may develop on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.