First Alert: Increasing weekend rain chances will bring cooler temperatures

Rain chances increase for the weekend and are at the highest on Saturday. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | August 23, 2019 at 4:28 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 4:28 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more day of the heat and humidity before changes arrive to the forecast for the weekend. Today will feature highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s with additional scattered showers and storms. Today’s forecast is similar to what we have dealt with all week long.

More of the same for your Friday. Afternoon showers and storms are expected.
If you are heading out to a Friday Night Football game, conditions look to be okay. The best storm chances will be just before kickoff but still on the scattered side. We could see a few delays but all games should be able to finish by the end of the night as rain chances begin to decrease overnight.

Headed out to a game this evening? Here's a look at the forecast.
Changes will arrive by the weekend as the weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will move slowly through the region, interacting with the humidity we have felt all week. The result will be a higher chance of showers and storms on Saturday. At times, rainfall could be heavy on Saturday with more clouds than sunshine. Those downpours are more likely to develop Saturday afternoon and evening, rather than during the morning.

Saturday will feature the best rain chances for the weekend plans. Keep this in mind and have the First Alert Weather App nearby.
It’s important to remember that it will not be an all-day rain on Saturday. There will be drier times for the first half of the weekend. However, showers and storms are likely to develop throughout the day. Keep this in mind for those plans. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain chances for Saturday.

As the front moves through, drier and cooler weather will begin to arrive on Sunday and into the start of next week. This will drop Sunday’s rain chances to 30% with the best chances of rain early. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 80s for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

The chance of development is now at 30% over the next two days and at 60% over the next five days.
An area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas is now closer to Florida. This system is expected to stay off shore with any impacts but there is a chance that a tropical depression or tropical storm could form by the late weekend and into early next week. The latest update now has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

