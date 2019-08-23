First Alert: Increasing weekend rain chances will bring cooler temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more day of the heat and humidity before changes arrive to the forecast for the weekend. Today will feature highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s with additional scattered showers and storms. Today’s forecast is similar to what we have dealt with all week long.
If you are heading out to a Friday Night Football game, conditions look to be okay. The best storm chances will be just before kickoff but still on the scattered side. We could see a few delays but all games should be able to finish by the end of the night as rain chances begin to decrease overnight.
Changes will arrive by the weekend as the weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will move slowly through the region, interacting with the humidity we have felt all week. The result will be a higher chance of showers and storms on Saturday. At times, rainfall could be heavy on Saturday with more clouds than sunshine. Those downpours are more likely to develop Saturday afternoon and evening, rather than during the morning.
It’s important to remember that it will not be an all-day rain on Saturday. There will be drier times for the first half of the weekend. However, showers and storms are likely to develop throughout the day. Keep this in mind for those plans. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain chances for Saturday.
As the front moves through, drier and cooler weather will begin to arrive on Sunday and into the start of next week. This will drop Sunday’s rain chances to 30% with the best chances of rain early. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 80s for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.
An area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas is now closer to Florida. This system is expected to stay off shore with any impacts but there is a chance that a tropical depression or tropical storm could form by the late weekend and into early next week. The latest update now has a 60% chance of development over the next five days.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.