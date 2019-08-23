FIRST ALERT: Dorian and Erin likely to form over the next few days

Satellite imagery suggests that the circulation associated with an area of low pressure located about 1100 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands has become better defined, but the thunderstorm activity is limited at this time. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend or early next week while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward near 15 mph. The chance of development is 60% over the next two days and 70% over the next 5 days. If it develops, it will be given the name ‘Erin’.