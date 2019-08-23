Family mourns the loss of 8-year-old boy killed in Thursday crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of a little boy killed in a rollover crash on Thursday in the Conway area are remembering him and are planning how to keep his legacy alive.
Eight-year-old Austin Streeter was inside a car that troopers said ran off Juniper Bay Road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Family friend, Jenn Valeo, said Austin was a goofy kid and was loved by his family dearly and he’ll be a light to their lives forever.
“He was somebody that made everybody laugh,” Valeo said. “His smile, his laugh, his funniness, he was a really good kid," Valeo said.
She told WMBF News he loved swimming since an early age and baseball was another favorite activity.
Valeo said her family is like one with Austin’s, and her daughter is especially having a hard time coping with the loss of her best friend.
“She’s very lost right now,” she said.
Valeo said the schools have been great in providing counseling for her daughter and have kept an eye on her, checking in throughout the day to make sure she’s okay.
She said her daughter seemed to be fine at first until she started looking through the memories.
“We were looking through videos and pictures, she started crying and that’s when it really hit her that he wasn’t here,” she said.
Valeo said she has a plan for how she’ll keep Austin’s life alive forever.
“I’m gonna print out pictures, make a collage, hang it up of all the memories my kids and I had with him,” she said.
A GoFundMe for Austin’s family is available and a fundraising event will take place from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. August 29 at the Sweet Frog in Carolina Forest. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the family.
