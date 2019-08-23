Early voting underway for N.C. Ninth Congressional race

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Early voting is underway for North Carolina's Ninth Congressional District race, which pits Democrat Dan McCready against Republican Dan Bishop.
Residents in Robeson and Scotland counties have several opportunities to submit early ballots between now and Sept. 6.
Early voting allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to election day.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Sept. 3, with the special election on Sept. 10.
A list of voting sites in Robeson and Scotland counties for the special election can be found below.
