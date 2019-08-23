Deputies arrest wanted suspect after brief chase in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted by the State Law Enforcement Division was arrested Friday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Murice McFadden was arrested following a short chase.
Authorities said he was wanted by SLED on several drug warrants. McFadden was also wanted by the Marion County Combined Drug Unit for the unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
“Make no mistake, drugs and criminal activity are not welcome in Marion County,” the sheriff’s office said.
