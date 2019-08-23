Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Robert Edge Parkway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
The crash happened on Robert Edge Parkway, just off Highway 17, around 12:20 a.m.
For about five hours, all westbound lanes of Robert Edge Parkway were closed as crews worked the scene.
At around 5:10 a.m., North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said law enforcement was in the process of reopening the closed lanes.
The name of the victim is expected to be released pending notification of family.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.