Community members, councilman discuss influx of development in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Development, it’s a story we’ve covered many times here at WMBF News and one we will be covering for some time.
This week, two meetings were held to discuss bringing more than 1,000 homes to Horry County and those in attendance were in opposition of this happening.
The first meeting was held on Wednesday. Developers addressed concerns about more than 700 homes being built on the Wizard Golf Course.
Horry County Director of Planning and Zoning David Schwerd said the developer approached the county about holding the meeting. It was originally supposed to be a private meeting between area homeowners’ associations, but the word of the meeting quickly spread and it was changed to a public meeting.
A the second meeting, developers answered questions about 200 homes being built off Four Mile Road in Conway.
Though these meetings were on different parcels of land, the concerns were the same.
“We’re going to have a lot more traffic in an area that’s already congested," said Rose Howe.
Some folks asked if county council could completely halt building across the county. They said infrastructure needs to catch up, such as building new roads and widening existing ones.
Councilman Danny Hardee said this just wouldn’t be logical.
“If you put a moratorium on the building, where do your carpenters go? Your electricians? Plumbers? The people that buy these houses, they go out and eat at restaurants, buy automobiles. So if you break that cycle all you’re going to do is cause the taxes to go up on the people," Hardee said.
Hardee said development is going to happen but the county needs to ensure it can handle it first.
“We’ve just got to be able to have the infrastructure and the public safety and do it smartly to where it’s not a tax burden to these people who’ve lived here all their life,” explained Hardee.
A big part of this is expanding our roads.
“Highway 90 will be one of the most expensive roads built in Horry County. When you buy the right of ways, because a lot of homes are built too close to the highways,” Hardee said. "You got Big Jones Swamp, Tilly Swap that you’ve got to go through. So it’s going to be a very expensive road to do and it’s just going to take a lot of planning and everything revolves around money.”
The next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is set for September 5th and there are expected to be many rezoning proposals on the agenda, including the request to build homes off Four Mile Road.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.