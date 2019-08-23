City of Marion undergoes stormwater drainage project to reduce flooding

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A major stormwater drainage project is underway in certain areas of Marion to reduce flooding in anticipation of heavy rains this hurricane season.
Crews started on cleaning the drainage system and replacing stormwater pipes in July. Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said they passed a $5 stormwater fee to fund the project.
“Buying the pipe and the manpower to clean out drainage issues that we know we have in town because it’s going to happen again, we’re going to get that much rain again, we’re going to flood so we’re just trying to be proactive,” he said.
Two catch basins are being built behind the Shell gas station on Liberty Street.
Crews have also cleaned the nearby ditch of debris and put in a new drainage pipe.
On the north side, the city upgraded 800 feet of pipe on Park Avenue and installed several new catch basins.
"We're still going to have some wind, we're still going to have some rain, but at least we're not going to have 30 inches of rain in front of your house, in the center of town," Brady said.
Michael Myers, whose home sits on the corner of Park Avenue and Blue Street, said when it rains, it pours.
“The water level was up to here, to my third step,” he said. “Everything in the den was destroyed. We actually had to replace flooring."
Myers said he expects another season of heavy rain, but this time he’s looking forward to weathering the storm.
“We know even if I sustain a bit of flooding because I have a low lying yard here, it will not be the magnitude of what we’ve been experiencing for the last six years,” he said.
The city also has a new $260,000 stormwater truck to help with the process.
The truck has high power water jets and a vacuum system to help clear debris from catch basins and pipes.
It uses a special camera to inspect the storm drainage system and find areas that are clogged, broken or caved in.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.