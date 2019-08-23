Authorities raid illegal casinos in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities raided two illegal casinos Thursday in Robeson County.
According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the illegal casinos were operating out of ABC licensed establishments.
Documents, money and illegal gaming machines were seized from Border Shell in Rowland and Atkinson’s Cigarette Land in Lumberton, authorities said.
Complaints from two communities sparked the investigation, and undercover ALE special agents confirmed that winners were given cash payouts, a violation of N.C. gambling laws, the release states.
Violation reports will be submitted to the N.C. ABC and Education Lottery Commissions, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of their permits.
The investigation is ongoing and arrests are expected in the near future.
