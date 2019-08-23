Authorities arrest, charge Conway man in connection to cocaine trafficking case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug investigation led to the arrest of a suspected cocaine trafficker in the Conway area, according to police.
Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice unit, along with SWAT, Community Outreach Team and Street Crimes Unit, served a warrant Tuesday on a home along Causey Road in the Conway area.
Authorities arrested and charged 31-year-old Garren Glover with trafficking cocaine base, 10 grams or more, trafficking cocaine, 26 grams or more and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities also found more than $4,000 in the home.
He is currently in the J. Reuben Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.
