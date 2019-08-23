Authorities arrest, charge Conway man in connection to cocaine trafficking case

Authorities arrest, charge Conway man in connection to cocaine trafficking case
Authorities arrested Garren Glover after they said they found cocaine inside his home in the Conway area (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 23, 2019 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 3:48 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug investigation led to the arrest of a suspected cocaine trafficker in the Conway area, according to police.

Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice unit, along with SWAT, Community Outreach Team and Street Crimes Unit, served a warrant Tuesday on a home along Causey Road in the Conway area.

Authorities arrested and charged 31-year-old Garren Glover with trafficking cocaine base, 10 grams or more, trafficking cocaine, 26 grams or more and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities also found more than $4,000 in the home.

He is currently in the J. Reuben Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.