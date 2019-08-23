‘Accident waiting to happen’: Parents concerned about traffic issues at Riverside Elementary School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents of students at Riverside Elementary School are concerned with traffic issues that they said have been going on for years.
While it’s not uncommon for there to be traffic issues at the beginning of school year, parents at Riverside said the traffic issues have been happening every single day for the last several years.
“The traffic is ridiculous,” Debbie Denley said.
Denley is one of many parents who said the issues are at the entrance of the school as parents drop their kids off.
Parents said the line to get kids to school backs Highway 57 up, causing safety concerns.
“It’s just an accident waiting to happen,” Mara Carnes said.
Parents said the drivers who travel north on Highway 57 to get into school can simply turn right to get into the school, but drivers who go south have to turn left and cross a lane to get in, which is difficult, because they said many drivers going north don’t let the other drivers go in front of them.
“It’s getting worse each year because more and more people keep moving here,” Carnes said.
Many parents said something needs to be done about the issues.
“We did have an Horry County officer the other morning, which helped tremendously, but since then, we have not seen him,” Christa Walsh said.
The Horry County Police Department said they’re not responsible for handling traffic, rather the school district is.
HCPD also said in a statement they are “not in a position to provide year-round, daily coverage.”
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier responded in a statement.
“We are aware of some of the traffic concerns around some of our schools during this first week of school, which was anticipated. Usually, it takes about a week or two before the timing of dropping off students and bus traffic starts to stabilize and flow better. Some helpful tips we recommend for parents is to leave a bit earlier in the mornings if encountering traffic, and for afternoon pick-ups at elementary schools, we recommend parents display their car rider tags every day, which assists staff with loading cars quicker.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation did modify the school zone signage on Highway 57 near Riverside Elementary School but denied our request last year for flashing beacons at the school. Regarding traffic control, and the act of directing traffic is a function of law enforcement. HCS does deploy school crossing guards at appropriate places, if justified, and if suitable infrastructure has been installed. A crossing guard is to assist pedestrians from crossing one side of the road to the other side, not to direct vehicle traffic.
HCS will continue to evaluate traffic improvements on our school campuses and make adjustments if feasible.”
Parents also asked why a teacher or school resource officer or even a parent can’t volunteer to direct traffic. Bourcier said law enforcement officers are the only ones who can direct traffic.
She added crossing guards can only direct pedestrians and since there’s nowhere for pedestrians to cross at the entrance of Riverside Elementary, there’s nowhere for crossing guards to work.
