Warrant: Foster mom accuses teen of stealing her money, marijuana; kicks teen out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman is accused of kicking her 14-year-old foster child out of the home because she believed the teen stole her marijuana and money.
Police arrested and charged 38-year-old Kelli Halford on Tuesday with unlawful neglect of a child.
The 14-year-old told officers that Halford accused her of stealing and kicked her out of the home and told her not to return, according to an arrest warrant.
Halford admitted to police that she had marijuana in the home while the 14-year-old was living there.
An arrest warrant states that Halford placed the victim in unreasonable harm by having marijuana in the home and by also willingly abandoning the teenager.
Halford is out of jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
